Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 36,447 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $868,532.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,495,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,627,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $195,600.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,164,940.86.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84.

Shares of SNAP opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 2,845.7% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 307,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 297,065 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $8,074,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

