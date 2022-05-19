Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 8,150 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,486,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,686,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
- On Monday, May 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,447 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $868,532.01.
- On Monday, April 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,164,940.86.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,038,043.84.
SNAP opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Snap by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,148,000 after purchasing an additional 492,918 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Snap by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
