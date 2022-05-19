Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 41,961 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 707,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79.

Snap stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.