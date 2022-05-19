Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 63,913 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Snap by 141.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,148,000 after purchasing an additional 492,918 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Snap by 7.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Snap by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

