Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $322.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $355.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 123.55% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.95.

SNOW traded up $6.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.04. The company had a trading volume of 100,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,667. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $405.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.77.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

