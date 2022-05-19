Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2694 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

SCGLY stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCGLY. Berenberg Bank raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.56) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($42.92) to €39.90 ($41.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($33.33) to €29.00 ($30.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($31.25) to €34.70 ($36.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.34.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

