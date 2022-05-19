Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Maxim Group

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 179.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPA opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Society Pass has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Society Pass by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 126,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Society Pass by 259.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Society Pass by 47.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

