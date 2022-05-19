SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto Buys 13,500 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Anthony Noto purchased 17,375 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,772.50.

On Monday, March 14th, Anthony Noto purchased 19,042 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70.

On Thursday, March 10th, Anthony Noto purchased 15,873 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,841.12.

On Monday, March 7th, Anthony Noto bought 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50.

On Friday, March 4th, Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 57,356,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,268,348. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

