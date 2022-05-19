Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Shares of SLDB opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 660.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153,862 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 14.9% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 937,667 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 108.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 660,747 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

