Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Solvay from €135.00 ($140.63) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Solvay from €121.00 ($126.04) to €98.00 ($102.08) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Solvay from €150.00 ($156.25) to €147.00 ($153.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Shares of OTC:SLVYY opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. Solvay has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

