SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.58 Per Share

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for SouthState in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.02. DA Davidson has a “NA” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SSB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.49.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,831 shares of company stock valued at $667,280. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.