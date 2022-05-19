SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. SpartanNash reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CL King started coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

