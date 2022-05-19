Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEPJF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spectris to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,000 ($49.31) to GBX 3,500 ($43.15) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($53.99) to GBX 3,835 ($47.28) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($38.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.98) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.06) to GBX 3,650 ($45.00) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,496.25.
OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. Spectris has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $55.28.
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.
