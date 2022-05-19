Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.21).

SPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

SPRO opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $208,169.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,883,250.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

