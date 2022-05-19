Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s current price.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.78.

Shares of SPLK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,285. Splunk has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the software company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,131,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

