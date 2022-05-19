Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Benchmark

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s current price.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065,093 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $69,692,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after buying an additional 830,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

