Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

SPWH stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,059,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after buying an additional 1,475,269 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,087,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 752,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,466,000.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

