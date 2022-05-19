Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, W Whitney George acquired 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, W Whitney George acquired 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00.

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $9.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

