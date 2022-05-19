Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Purchases 10,000 Shares

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, W Whitney George acquired 20,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, W Whitney George bought 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust (Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

