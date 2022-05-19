Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wedbush

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. Mizuho raised their price target on Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. Square has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average is $142.78. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,553 shares of company stock worth $4,947,624. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Square by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

