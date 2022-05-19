Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Square in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Square from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.72.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.95. The stock had a trading volume of 409,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,797,404. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of -572.96 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.78. Square has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Square will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,624. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

