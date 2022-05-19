Square’s (SQ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.23% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.49.

NYSE:SQ opened at $82.06 on Thursday. Square has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of -547.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,553 shares of company stock worth $4,947,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

