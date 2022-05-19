STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.12. 3,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,922. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 112.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

