StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Up 26.3% in April

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 438,300 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

SRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of SRT opened at $3.22 on Thursday. StarTek has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.39 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that StarTek will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StarTek in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in StarTek in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

