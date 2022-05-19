Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$62.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Stelco in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.55.

Shares of TSE STLC traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$30.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.77.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

