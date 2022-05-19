Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) CEO Robert T. Ladd Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $12,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 617,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,516.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The company has a market cap of $247.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 51.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.