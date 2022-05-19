Stephen Oxley Acquires 15 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($28.96) per share, for a total transaction of £352.35 ($434.36).
Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,277 ($28.07) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,001.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,025.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.53. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,252 ($40.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
