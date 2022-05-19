Stephen Oxley Acquires 15 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($28.96) per share, for a total transaction of £352.35 ($434.36).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Stephen Oxley bought 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($28.96) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($434.36).

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,277 ($28.07) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,001.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,025.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.53. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,252 ($40.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

JMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($26.01) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,550 ($31.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,300 ($28.35).

About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.