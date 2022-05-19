Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.80, for a total value of C$403,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,774,124 shares in the company, valued at C$143,340,348.58.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.04, for a total value of C$390,214.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total value of C$4,664,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.38, for a total value of C$396,881.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut acquired 555 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$78.88 per share, with a total value of C$43,778.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total value of C$20,407.75.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total value of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00.

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$79.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$37.82 and a one year high of C$88.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.50.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.7499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$87.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

