StepStone Group (STEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect StepStone Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

