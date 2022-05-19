STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,608 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $219.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. STERIS has a 12 month low of $188.10 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

