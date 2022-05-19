Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will report $237.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.01 million. Stevanato Group reported sales of $245.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $988.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $981.86 million to $993.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.11). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STVN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.44 ($25.46).

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €15.67 ($16.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.19. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.35 ($13.91) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($30.40). The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 27.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.