Steven E. Rodgers Acquires 30,000 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) Director Steven E. Rodgers bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AVAH traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 646,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,272. The firm has a market cap of $541.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.65. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. On average, analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

