Steven E. Rodgers Acquires 30,000 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) Director Steven E. Rodgers bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AVAH traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 646,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,272. The firm has a market cap of $541.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.65. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. On average, analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
