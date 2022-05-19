Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 19th (ACU, AFI, AIRT, AMBP, BIOC, ESEA, FTEK, IO, LAWS, SCABY)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, May 19th:
StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.
Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $7.20 target price on the stock.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.
Univest Sec Llc started coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.