Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 19th (ACU, AFI, AIRT, AMBP, BIOC, ESEA, FTEK, IO, LAWS, SCABY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $7.20 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Univest Sec Llc started coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

