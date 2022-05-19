Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 19th (BKNIY, BNCZF, BPCGF, BTGOF, CNVVY, CS, EXPGY, FRNWF, HSBC, ING)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 19th:

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.50 ($5.73) to €6.10 ($6.35). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.10 ($3.23) to €3.60 ($3.75). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF)

had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €0.18 ($0.19).

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.71).

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 200 ($2.47).

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($49.31) to GBX 3,800 ($46.84).

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68).

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,225 ($64.41) to GBX 3,600 ($44.38).

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($6.78).

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.70 ($13.23) to €12.80 ($13.33). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from SEK 145 to SEK 160. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75).

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $44.00.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 370 to CHF 350. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$31.00.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.51) to GBX 730 ($9.00).

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.00 ($12.50) to €11.70 ($12.19). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

