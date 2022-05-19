StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.22. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,933,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 101,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

