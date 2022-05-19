StockNews.com Downgrades Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to Hold

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $71.04 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average is $100.98.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 805.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $7,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.