StockNews.com Downgrades Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) to Hold

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $69.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.