StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
IO stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38.
About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
