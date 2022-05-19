StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

IO stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,009,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 1,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the period. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.