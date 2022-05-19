StockNews.com Lowers comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Hold

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get comScore alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. comScore has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $151.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.35.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that comScore will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 130,002 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $330,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 337,002 shares of company stock valued at $875,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in comScore by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.