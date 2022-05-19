StockNews.com Upgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to “Hold”

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.
Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
