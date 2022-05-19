StockNews.com Upgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to “Hold”

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.27.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

