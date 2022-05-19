StockNews.com Upgrades Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) to Buy

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HE. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

