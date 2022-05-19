Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Underperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their underperform rating on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSYS. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,978,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Stratasys by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

