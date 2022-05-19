Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million.

SDIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

