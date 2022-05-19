Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Lowered to $16.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Compass Point to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.
Shares of SDIG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 25,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $35.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
