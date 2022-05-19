Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDIG. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 960,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 345,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at $504,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.