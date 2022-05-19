Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 5,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.27. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Sumo Logic by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,625 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,897 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,968,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.