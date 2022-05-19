Sumo Logic (SUMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Sumo Logic to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sumo Logic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SUMO stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $873.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sumo Logic by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 294,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

