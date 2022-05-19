Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Up 26.9% in April

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,930,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 15,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 114.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $6,716,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $9,624,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

NYSE SU opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

