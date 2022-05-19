Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of SU stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

