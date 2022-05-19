Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to announce $90.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.80 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $66.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $345.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.90 million to $374.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $479.24 million, with estimates ranging from $411.40 million to $560.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

NOVA opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,237,000 after buying an additional 4,231,302 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,390,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,291,000 after acquiring an additional 973,966 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

